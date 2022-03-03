Super agent set to offer Tottenham the chance to beat Man Utd to £50m transfer

Tottenham could reportedly win the race to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha this summer due to the club’s connections with his agent Jorge Mendes.

According to reports, Mendes has a good relationship with club chief Fabio Paratici at Spurs, and this could be good news for Antonio Conte as he looks for quality signings in midfield.

It is widely expected that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be leaving Tottenham in the summer, and that could mean a signing like Palhinha will be a priority for the north London club.

The Portugal international looks a fine talent, having also recently been linked as a £50m target for Manchester United, and could be seen as an alternative to Franck Kessie for Tottenham.

Although Conte had been keen to snap up Kessie once his AC Milan contract expires, it seems he’s set to lose the race for his signature, with the Ivory Coast international most likely heading to Barcelona instead.

Palhinha could be another good option for Spurs, however, and it would also undoubtedly be satisfying for the club to beat top four rivals Man Utd to the deal, spoiling their plans in the process.