Solomon Rondon showed all the class of a top striker with a clever front post finish in the FA Cup.

Boreham Wood, who before conceding tonight had not conceded in this year’s FA Cup, finally saw their defiant defence crumble in the second half.

After a poor first-half Everton brought on Richarlison whose presence helped to create space in the build up to Rondon’s opener.

Jonjoe Kenny was played in towards the byline and slipped in a low cross to the near post where Rondon managed to get around his marker and poke the ball in at the near post.

There are 78 places between the two sides in the English football pyramid, so if the Vanarama National League side can pull back a goal it will come as a massive shock in itself.

Pictures from The Emirates FA Cup and ITV Sport