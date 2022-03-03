Video: Solomon Rondon breaks the deadlock for Everton against Non-League side Boreham Wood

Everton FC
Posted by

Solomon Rondon showed all the class of a top striker with a clever front post finish in the FA Cup. 

Boreham Wood, who before conceding tonight had not conceded in this year’s FA Cup, finally saw their defiant defence crumble in the second half.

After a poor first-half Everton brought on Richarlison whose presence helped to create space in the build up to Rondon’s opener.

Jonjoe Kenny was played in towards the byline and slipped in a low cross to the near post where Rondon managed to get around his marker and poke the ball in at the near post.

More Stories / Latest News
86 goal striker set for Premier League exit after falling out of favour at current club
£18m defender wants Newcastle United switch that will see him earn €5m a season despite Sunderland history
FA Cup quarter-final draw: Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea avoid each other but two draws could be all PL

There are 78 places between the two sides in the English football pyramid, so if the Vanarama National League side can pull back a goal it will come as a massive shock in itself.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from The Emirates FA Cup and ITV Sport

More Stories Boreham Wood Salomon Rondon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.