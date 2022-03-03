(Video) Training clip proves Jesse Marsch has promoted two Leeds outcasts back to first-team

Following Marcelo Bielsa’s exit from the club last weekend, American manager Jesse Marsch has now been entrusted to try and keep Leeds United in the Premier League.

After a period of abysmal form, including thrashing against Liverpool (6-0) and Tottenham Hotspur (4-0), Bielsa was relieved of his duties with the club working to quickly appoint Marsch as the South American’s successor.

With the Whites now moving in a new direction under Marsch, a former manager of German side RB Leipzig, a recent training clip has revealed that the American coach has brought both Sam Greenwood and Lewis Bate back into first-team contention.

Both players, who have just six senior appearances between them, were with the club’s under-23s side, but now appear to have been promoted back to the first-team.