West Ham targeting 6’7″ striker who could be available for just £10m

Despite selling Sebastien Haller to Ajax over 12-months ago, West Ham United still haven’t bought in a replacement striker, but according to recent reports, that could all be set to change after the Hammers have identified Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic as a potential summer signing.

That’s according to recent reports in Germany, which claim David Moyes’ Londoners are interested in the Austrian international who stands at a whopping 6’7″ tall.

Kalajdzic currently has 18-months left on his deal with Stuttgart and that could see available for as little as £10 – £15m in the summer.

Considered a beast when it comes to set pieces, Moyes’ Hammers, who already boast decent goal-scoring numbers from dead-ball situations, would only improve that record with the potential signing of Kalajdzic.

Since joining the Bundesliga side in 2019, Kalajdzic has gone on to feature in 48 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 27 goals along the way.