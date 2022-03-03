Pundit urges West Ham to replace three “overrated” and “average” players

West Ham need to strengthen in attack this summer as they have too many “overrated” and “average” players in that department, according to Gabriel Agbonlahor.

The pundit named Said Benrahma, Manuel Lanzini and Pablo Fornals as three players in that area of the pitch that aren’t at the same level as Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen.

“They need that money invested in their squad,”Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“About from Antonio and Bowen, there are no other attacking players in that squad that I rate.

“I think Benrahma is overrated, I think Lanzini and Fornals are overrated, they’re average. They need more help, they need more pace on the wings.

“I like Bowen on the right but can they get more pace on the left-wing? Benrahma drifts out of games and is subbed early.

“Another centre-midfielder as well is needed. They need players so they need that £150million.

“When you’re fighting for top-four, £150million might be four players so it’s not as much as it sounds.”