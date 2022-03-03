Arsenal are reportedly ready to consider making a change in the right-back position this summer.

In a somewhat surprise development, the Gunners are being linked with an interest in Torino starlet Wilfried Singo by CBS Sports, despite having only just signed Takehiro Tomiyasu for that position last summer.

Singo looks like an exciting young talent, so there could well be room for him to challenge Tomiyasu for a place in Mikel Arteta’s side, but it seems a bit strange to be keeping an eye out for a new right-back given how well Tomiyasu has performed.

The Japan international has been a very solid signing for Arsenal, and surely has that position nailed down as his own for the foreseeable future.

Arsenal could just be keeping their options open, while there’s also the chance they’re beaten to the signing of Singo anyway, with CBS noting that their rivals Tottenham have also been keeping an eye on him in recent times.

The 21-year-old Ivorian looks like he has a big future in the game, and it would be interesting to see him in the Premier League at some point.