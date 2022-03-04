Alan Brazil claims manager wants to replace Antonio Conte at Spurs

Alan Brazil has claimed Mauricio Pochettino wants to return to Spurs to replace Antonio Conte.

According to Alan Brazil, speaking on talkSPORT, rumours that Pochettino is happy at PSG are untrue and he wished to return to London, to manager Tottenham.

Spurs got rid of Pochettino in 2019 and since then have had four managers, including caretakers. It hasn’t gone according to plan since the sacking of the Argentine, who guided Spurs to their first ever Champions League final.

Pochettino has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.