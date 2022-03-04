Alan Brazil claims manager wants to replace Antonio Conte at Spurs

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Alan Brazil has claimed Mauricio Pochettino wants to return to Spurs to replace Antonio Conte. 

According to Alan Brazil, speaking on talkSPORT, rumours that Pochettino is happy at PSG are untrue and he wished to return to London, to manager Tottenham.

Spurs got rid of Pochettino in 2019 and since then have had four managers, including caretakers. It hasn’t gone according to plan since the sacking of the Argentine, who guided Spurs to their first ever Champions League final.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham defender set to be axed for important Liverpool tie
Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool amongst clubs chasing in-demand Sevilla star
Newcastle United keen on signing son of La Liga-winning footballing legend

Pochettino has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

More Stories Mauricio Pochettino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.