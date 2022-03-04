North London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are set to enter the race to sign Serie A star Wilfried Singo.

Singo, who plays for Italian side Torino, is a versatile player who can play as both a right-back or right midfielder.

While he is predominantly a right-back, this season he has been played more sparingly in the position, instead being preferred at right midfield by Torino manager Ivan Juric.

CBS Sports are reporting Arsenal and Spurs scouts have both been monitoring the progress of the 21-year-old, seeing him score three goals and register four assists.

Interestingly, the two-time Ivorian International has the best tackle success rate against dribblers in the Serie A with 68.2% of his tackles won against dribblers this season.

Singo is rated at £10.8m by transfermarkt, and could see his value rise astronomically in the summer if one of the other of the North London sides come calling.

Both Spurs and Arsenal are in need of a new right-back.

After an impressive start to the season, Takehiro Tomiyasu has found himself of the Arsenal squad in recent weeks with his spot going to Cedric Soares. While Tomiyasu can expect to be back soon, Cedric is a player Arsenal need an upgrade on, so Singo could be perfect for this.

Spurs meanwhile are desperate for some quality at right wing-back. Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty have both proven to be below par for the standards needed to get into the top four, so signing the someone like Singo who is good at both right midfield and right-back would be a no brainer to play as a hybrid of the two.

His crossing is not bad either. He ranks 11th in Serie A for completed crosses in the 18-year area.