Arsenal are monitoring Peruvian right back Jhilmar Lora, currently playing for Sporting Cristal.

According to Football.London, Arsenal are looking to the South American market for transfers, with Lora one of multiple players they are targeting from the continent.

The 21-year-old would be seen as a long-term competitor for Takehiro Tomiyasu, after Calum Chambers and Ainsley Maitland-Niles both left the club last year. Cedric Soares is the current understudy to Tomiyasu, but he has now entered his thirties and isn’t a long-term solution.

Despite his young age, Lora has already racked up 40 first-team appearances for his club. He’s also played six times for his country, already gaining valuable experience.

After the success of Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal will be looking into the South American market in hope of finding more bargains for young players who are yet to be discovered. The continent has created some unbelievable talent over the years and players rarely turn down a move to Europe to take the next step in their career.

The report also adds that Arsenal will be looking to bring in more than three players in the summer, with a striker and central midfielder the two main areas they are aiming to improve.