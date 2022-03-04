Arsenal target Fabian Ruiz has reportedly decided he doesn’t want to join the Gunners.

Journalist Raffaele Auriemma (via Area Napoli) has said how he believes Ruiz will leave Napoli at the end of the season but has rejected a proposal from Arsenal.

Ruiz is a ball-playing midfielder that would have suited Arsenal’s style of play perfectly. He loves to pick up the ball from the defenders and dictate the tempo of the game. Alongside Thomas Partey, their combined attributes would have made a balanced pairing of ball retention and breaking up play.

Ruiz is reportedly waiting for other offers, from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. Both clubs are sitting top of their respective leagues, whereas Arsenal are battling for a top-four spot. Signing for PSG or Madrid will almost guarantee he will be playing Champions League football.

Arsenal are in the market for a midfielder this summer, according to Football.London. Martin Odegaard has slotted into deeper midfield roles often this season, despite naturally being a more advanced playmaker. Signing a player to play alongside Partey will allow Odegaard to play higher up the pitch, where he can more effective.