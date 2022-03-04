Aston Villa are willing to listen to offers for Ollie Watkins in the summer.

According to Football Insider, Steven Gerrard isn’t convinced Watkins is the striker to take them to the next level.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in the striker and Watkins previously said it would be a dream to play for the club.

In an interview reported by The Sun, Watkins announced he and his family were all Arsenal fans and he would love to play for Arsenal one day. This interview was whilst he was at Brentford, before signing for Aston Villa.

With Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette’s contracts both expiring, Mikel Arteta would be left short in forward positions. Signing someone like Watkins allows Arteta to sign a striker who is already settled and used to the Premier League, rather than taking a risk on a foreign prospect.

Gerrard is already eyeing up his replacement for Watkins, with a move for Luis Suarez reportedly on the cards, according to The Express.