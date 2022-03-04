Barcelona confident they can sign Chelsea fan-favourite this summer

Chelsea is a club on the brink of major transformation.

Owner and Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has put the club up for sale amid the ongoing conflict between his native Russia and neighbouring country Ukraine.

However, away from the geopolitical crisis that Abramovich finds himself in, when it comes to the Blues’ playing squad, major changes are also expected.

Several first-team defenders are set to be out of contract at the end of the season, including Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Out of the defensive trio, one of the first to move away from Stamford Bridge looks to be Denmark international Christensen, who is understood to be wanted by La Liga giants Barcelona.

Barcelona contract proposal for Andreas Christensen has been improved in the last 48 hours: five year deal on the table, Xavi’s pushing to sign Christensen as key player for his ideas. ?? #FCB Bayern are still trying but Barça are now more than confident. BVB, not an option. pic.twitter.com/lDa9t7pB8o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 2, 2022

However, another player tipped to join Xavi’s Barcelona is Azpilicueta, who according to a recent report from ESPN is wanted by the Spanish outfit and could join Christensen in making a switch to the Nou Camp.

It has been noted that Barcelona is growing in confidence that Azpilicueta will agree to move to La Liga – a destination that would likely be his last.

However, sending a clear signal to the versatile defender to stay with the club, manager Thomas Tuchel, who spoke to the club’s official website last year, said: “He is very emotional but he is calm, he leads by example. He is not giving speeches every day.

“When you put him in every single exercise, you know what the level is up to. The captain is in top shape, has had sleep and looks after himself.

“He is a fantastic captain, a great player and just a really good guy too.”

Following a £7.9m move from Marseille back in 2012, Azpilicueta has now been with Chelsea for a decade.

Writing his name in the side’s history books, the 32-year-old Spain international, who has made 461 club appearances, has gone on to lift nine major trophies, including two Premier League titles, as well as the 2020-21 Champions League.