Chelsea are interested in Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, if they lose Andreas Christensen to the Spanish club.

According to The Express, Chelsea may make a move for the defender, if Christensen completes a move to Barcelona.

Christensen is reportedly in advanced talks with Barcelona, according to Marca.

The Danish international is out of contract this summer, so can sign a pre-contract agreement with European clubs.

Barcelona have confirmed to César Azpilicueta they are prepared to wait for his final decision between Chelsea and FCB. Barça are now confident – but it’s about life, family and more. ?? #FCB Barcelona bid on the table: contract until June 2024 plus option for further season. pic.twitter.com/IelAWzYYXw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 1, 2022

As you can see from the tweet above, by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Azpilicueta is also heavily linked to Barcelona. If the Spanish giants can bring in two Chelsea defenders, it may make it easier for Thomas Tuchel’s pursuit of Araujo.

Azpilicueta is 32-years-old and Christensen clearly interested in a move away, so attempting to sign Araujo, who is just 22-years-old, is a smart move. With age on his side and already a regular in the Barcelona side, he’s already got valuable experience at such a young age.

Araujo was only promoted to the Barcelona first team last season, but has already become a key figure in the Spanish club’s defence.