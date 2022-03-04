Jesse Marsch already impressed by one Leeds player

Jesse Marsch has already said how versatile Rodrigo has already impressed him.

During his press conference, as reported by Leeds Live, Marsch said (on Rodrigo): “an intelligent young man who wants to help in every way.”

Rodrigo, naturally a striker, has operated in multiple positions whilst at Leeds. Often Marcelo Bielsa deployed him as more of a midfielder, rather than a forward. He has also operated out wide and behind the striker and his versatility makes him a very useful player.

The 30-year-old has started 16 league games this season and will be looking to build on that under the new manager.