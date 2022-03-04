Lazio manager eyes reunion with Chelsea star

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri is interested in bringing Callum Hudson-Odoi to Italy.

According to Gazetta dello Sport (via LazioNews24), Sarri is after a new forward to replace Vedat Muriqi, who has failed to impress so far this season.

Sarri worked with Hudson-Odoi during his spell at Chelsea and is very keen to bring the 21-year-old to Lazio.

Hudson-Odoi is in and out of the team at Chelsea, making just 11 starts in the league this season. Yet to become a regular, he is still only 21 and has plenty of time on his side to cement a place at Stamford Bridge. If he grows impatient, however, then a move to another club may materialise.

Hudson-Odoi has been played in wing-back positions at times this season, which isn’t his natural position. Sarri plays a 4-3-3 system at Lazio, so the youngster will be ideal for him to play in one of the wide forward positions.

If the Chelsea academy product wants regular game time in his favoured winger position, then Lazio could be the club for him.

