Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has been tipped to be recalled to the England squad by pundit Stephen Warnock.

Despite making only five league appearances this season. Warnock believes Gareth Southgate should be calling him up to the England squad and believes he is still one of England’s best central defenders, he said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily show.

After spending the majority of his time on the treatment table last season, the 24-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool. Either Ibrahima Konate or Joel Matip usually partner Virgil Van Dijk, with Gomez’s game time limited this season.

Gomez has been linked with a move away from the club (as reported by The Mirror), which could be the key to an England call-up in the future.

Due to lack of game time, Southgate may be reluctant to name Gomez in his upcoming squads, but if he was to move away from Liverpool in the summer and play regular football, a re-call could be on the cards.

If Gomez can recapture his form before his injury last season and start playing regularly, there is no reason why he can’t knock on the door of Southgate. The Liverpool defender hasn’t featured for England since 2020, but still has 11 caps to his name.