Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has been tipped to be recalled to the England squad by pundit Stephen Warnock.
Despite making only five league appearances this season. Warnock believes Gareth Southgate should be calling him up to the England squad and believes he is still one of England’s best central defenders, he said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily show.
After spending the majority of his time on the treatment table last season, the 24-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool. Either Ibrahima Konate or Joel Matip usually partner Virgil Van Dijk, with Gomez’s game time limited this season.
Gomez has been linked with a move away from the club (as reported by The Mirror), which could be the key to an England call-up in the future.
Due to lack of game time, Southgate may be reluctant to name Gomez in his upcoming squads, but if he was to move away from Liverpool in the summer and play regular football, a re-call could be on the cards.
If Gomez can recapture his form before his injury last season and start playing regularly, there is no reason why he can’t knock on the door of Southgate. The Liverpool defender hasn’t featured for England since 2020, but still has 11 caps to his name.
I was at the game against Norwich and we saw the ‘old’ Gomez. He’s so fast and you could see the confidence coming back. It is for this reason Liverpool will not readily part with him as he is so useful to play against teams with quick lively forwards. Sure he ‘backed off’ for the goal but that is the sort of error in timing from not playing -a bit like a batsman having to judge quick singles at the start of the season! I have had a conversation with Gareth Southgate at a game and he really wants his CB’s to have the confidence to carry the ball from the back to essentially create the extra man! This is what Matip is good at and Konate the MOM on Wednesday showed he is just not strength and pace but became Liverpool’s fulcrum making over 100 passes inheriting the mantle from Fabinho for the game. Well done Joe keep improving👏😍