Liverpool forward Sadio Mane fears the owners of Liverpool want him out, after contract talks stall.

According to Football Insider, Mane is worried that the club wants to cash in on him, with his contract expiring next year.

Talks are ongoing between the club and Mane, but Liverpool may want to sell this summer, in fear of him leaving on a free transfer next season.

Mane turns 30 in April, so they could aim to get rid before he starts declining. Mohamed Salah and Mane are both in talks for new deals, but Liverpool may prioritise the Eqyptian, who is more of a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The bright start for Luis Diaz at Liverpool could be a deciding factor in Mane’s future. Diaz has hit the ground running at Anfield with some impressive performances and he could be the long-term replacement for Mane.

Just 25-years-old, Diaz has Champions League experience with Porto and seems to have settled in well on Merseyside. If Diaz didn’t show signs of starting quickly at Liverpool, the situation with Mane may have been a whole lot different.