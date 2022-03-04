Lyon set to open talks with Chelsea over defender’s permanent transfer

This summer could see Chelsea lose several defenders.

Several first-team players are going to be out of contract at the end of the season, including Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

However, another defender who could find that their long-term future lies away from Stamford Bridge is Italian full-back Emerson.

That’s according to journalist Ekrem Konur, who has claimed French side Lyon are keen to make the defender’s recent loan move permanent and are set to open talks with the Blues’ hierarchy.

MORE: Journalist reveals Conte’s savage threat to Spurs first-team if side failed to beat Leeds

Emerson, 27, joined Lyon on a season-long loan last summer and after making 24 appearances, has already established himself as a hugely important player in manager Peter Bosz’s first-team plans.

There were some initial suggestions that in an effort to provide cover for the injured Ben Chilwell manager Thomas Tuchel would recall the 27-year-old.

Discussing the possibility of terminating the Italian’s loan move ahead of time, Tuchel, who spoke to reporters at the start of the year (as quoted by Absolute Chelsea), said: “I will not give you any details from that but in general I will not hide from the fact that we have a long-term injury to Ben Chilwell as our left wing-back who will miss the season.

“We know Emi, we appreciate him as a player and person in general. He had such a huge influence although he did not have a lot of minutes last season.

“He is a top guy, top professional and he is still a Chelsea player. It is not only what I wish for. We need to evaluate the situation. We are looking into it on this position. Emi is one of the options. I will not comment further.”

However, after opting against recalling Emerson, fans now know that the Italy international will remain with Lyon until the end of the season and if these latest reports are anything to go by – he may not end up returning to London at all.