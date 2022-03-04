Man United squad upset with 28-year-old teammate for hypocritical criticism

Although with a new striker, Manchester United are reportedly set to target a new defender in the summer.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims there are increasing concerns over Harry Maguire’s ability and the Red Devils are now considering signing a world-class centre-back at the end of the season.

There have been doubts over Maguire for quite some time and although interim manager Ralf Rangnick has remained publicly loyal to the defender, after admitting that his captain has suffered ‘weaker moments’, speculation over the 28-year-old’s future has intensified.

Of course, Maguire hasn’t been the only United player to endure tough spells but the English defender has been fairly vocal in criticising his teammates – especially in post-match interviews.

Speaking after his side’s 1-1 draw against Burnley last month, Maguire (as quoted by Daily Star), said: “We have to see it out better, not concede a goal in that moment.

“Disappointing goal to concede our behalf. It was a last man challenge, so I did not want to make the challenge.

“David de Gea was close and almost made the save.”

The decision to push the blame onto his teammates is understood to have upset several stars, especially considering Maguire has been far from the side’s best player.

Maguire joined United in 2019 when he became the world’s most expensive defender following a £78.3m move from Leicester City.

Since then, the former Fox has gone on to feature in 135 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals along the way.