Manchester City and Liverpool have received a boost in their pursuit of Lautaro Martinez, as Inter Milan reportedly eye up a replacement.

Inter Milan are interested in Marcus Thuram, as a replacement for Martinez, according to Tuttosport.

Manchester City and Liverpool are both interested in the Argentine striker, report The Sun. Both clubs will be pleased to know Inter are in the market for a striker, adding fuel to the rumours that Martinez will be leaving the club in the summer.

Manchester City have their eye on alternative targets, if Barcelona beat them in the race to sign Erling Haaland. Pep Guardiola is interested in the Norweigan, but faces competition from Barcelona, reports The Express.

City are in the market for a striker, but Martinez may not suit the system that Guardiola has implemented. The Argentine has enjoyed his best days at Inter in a two-man strike partnership, but City often line-up in a 4-3-3.

Martinez plays best when partnered with someone and the 24-year-old managed his best goalscoring season, when up-front with Romelu Lukaku.

Liverpool also may have a similar issue if signing Martinez, with Jurgen Klopp preferring a false-nine type striker, rather than an out-and-out centre-forward.