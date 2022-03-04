Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has spoken out on his future at the club.

In an interview with The Times, Silva speaks about how he asked to leave Manchester City last season. The Portuguese midfielder partly blames lockdown for his decision to want to leave, feeling lonely and unhappy meant he didn’t want to stay in Manchester.

Restrictions on travel meant it was more difficult for Silva to see family and friends in other countries, understandably a difficult time for him.

This season, Silva has been one of Manchester City’s best players, and the prospect of him leaving must be upsetting for manager Pep Guardiola. Silva refused to rule out this year being his last at the club.

When asked whether it will be the last time we see Silva in a Manchester Derby, he said: “At the end of the season, I’m going to sit down with City and see what’s best for both sides.” Although not taking any side, I’m sure City fans would have liked to have seen Silva show his commitment to the club.

“Now is not a good time to talk about [my future],” Silva added. Due to his history of asking to leave the club, it would be no shock to see him seeking a new challenge in the summer. The 27-year-old is contracted to Man City until 2025, so it could take a hefty transfer fee to prise the Portuguese star away from the Etihad, especially with him being a key player this season.