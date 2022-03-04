Manchester United and Arsenal target Ruben Neves is reportedly in talks with a summer move to Barcelona.

According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona are lining up a move for Neves, who is believed to be leaving Wolves this summer.

The report goes on to say how Manchester United and Arsenal are also admirers of the Portuguese player but Barcelona are in the early stages of making contact with the player.

Barcelona and Wolves have dealt with each other recently, with Adama Traore joining the Spanish club on loan from Wolves and Francisco Trincao making the opposite journey, joining Wolves on loan.

Despite still only being 24-years-old, Neves has a wealth of experience behind him. He captained Porto in a Champions League game aged just 18, becoming the youngest player to wear the armband in the history of the competition.

Barcelona will be looking to bring in experience in midfield, with the likes of Pedri and Gavi playing regularly for the Spanish club. Although fantastic talents, they are both still teenagers, and playing alongside someone like Neves who has played in the Champions League and 26 times for his country, will be a great boost for the youngsters.