Sevilla star Jules Kounde is being chased by multiple European clubs.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Chelsea are all keen to sign Kounde, with Madrid reportedly the favourite to secure his signature.

The French defender is starting to make a name for himself at Sevilla and just 23-years-old, clubs are beginning to realise the potential he has.

Chelsea had previously agreed a deal to sign Kounde, before it fell through, reports The Sun. With Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Andreas Christensen all out of contract this summer, Thomas Tuchel will be in the market for a defender to replace the trio, if they don’t sign new deals.

Kounde was reportedly furious at a deal falling through, so don’t be surprised to see him wanting to join the London club this summer. Moves to Real Madrid or Barcelona make sense for Kounde if he decides he wants to stay in Spain, but a move to Liverpool could be a mistake for the Frenchman.

Liverpool already have Virgil Van-Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez as first-team centre-backs, so Kounde may find it difficult to find a place in Jurgen Klopp’s team. Konate moved to Liverpool in the summer and has struggled for game time himself.