Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri has spoken about how he is scared of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite having a lot of great things to say about the Portuguese legend, Mejbri did say: “I don’t even know how to talk to him. I’m scared. I have no idea how to talk to him,” in an interview with Onze Mundial (via 90min).

Being scared is mainly down to the 19-year-old being in awe of him due to everything he has achieved in his career. There are arguments for Ronaldo’s influence being negative and positive.

Some players may look up to Ronaldo and want to strive to achieve what he’s achieved, whereas others may be intimidated by him which could lead to a lack of confidence when playing with him.

Most seasoned professionals can handle someone of Ronaldo’s presence in the squad but it may be a little more difficult for youngsters. Mejbri is only flirting with first-team opportunities as it stands, so having an idol to look up to could be a positive.

The Tunisian international has grew up watching Ronaldo all his life. Being only 19-years-old, Mejbri was born the same year Ronaldo signed for Manchester United. Ever since he started watching football, whatever age that was, Ronaldo would have been one of the best players in the world and has continued to be for Mejbri’s whole life.