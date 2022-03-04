Marseille are interested in keeping on-loan defender William Saliba for at least another season.

Marseille president Pablo Longoria told La Provence (as reported by Tribal Football) that: “William is one of the best young defenders I’ve seen in my career. After all, everything depends on the three parties. It’s a matter of market value. But we have extraordinary relations with Arsenal.”

The 20-year-old has been a key figure in the Marseille defence, playing 25 league games. Making that many first-team appearances at his age is quite rare, especially for a defender.

Arsenal will be reluctant to sell the Frenchman on a permanent deal due to his vast potential. Another loan deal could make sense for all parties. Saliba will benefit from the regular game time, at a team and league he is comfortable playing in.

Arsenal currently have two young centre-backs playing regularly, in Ben White and Gabriel. Saliba will find it difficult to break into this Arsenal side, who have kept 11 clean sheets this season, only bettered by Manchester City and Liverpool.

If Saliba can continue to impress in the Marseille side for another season, he may be able to start knocking on Mikel Arteta’s door demanding first-team opportunities at the club. For now, at his age, he should just remain patient and continue to play regular football out on loan.