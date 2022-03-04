Newcastle United keen on signing son of La Liga-winning footballing legend

Following their bumper takeover last year, should Newcastle United beat the drop and remain in the Premier League, they’re expected to spend heavily in the summer transfer window.

Set to enter the summer window off the back of a bumper January transfer window, one position the Magpies are likely to pursue at the end of the season is a new striker and according to recent reports, could turn their attention to Serie A.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Tuttomercato Web, who claims the Geordies are monitoring on-loan Hellas Verona striker and son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone – Giovanni Simeone.

MORE: Journalist reveals Conte’s savage threat to Spurs first-team if side failed to beat Leeds

Simeone, 26, is having an incredible season in Italy’s top-flight and after netting 15 goals in 25 appearances, has apparently been attracting some hefty interest from England’s North East.

TMW’s report speculates that the Magpies could be tempted to lodge a £21m summer bid and suggest the fee, which would see parent club Cagliari make a £10m profit, could be enough to convince the 26-year-old’s employers to let him join Eddie Howe in the Premier League.