Since replacing Steve Bruce as Newcastle United manager, Eddie Howe has done a remarkable job.

The Magpies are on a red hot run of form after winning four of their last five Premier League matches.

Despite seeming nailed-on to be relegated, a blockbuster £300m takeover last year has seen the club turn their fortunes around.

After using the January transfer window to add some much-needed quality to the squad, the Geordies now find themselves as high as 14th in the league’s table.

Set to welcome Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion on the weekend, Saturday’s important encounter at St James’ Park will see the North East of England rocking.

Speaking about the prospect of the Magpies winning another three points, Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson, who recently spoke to SportsKeeda, said: “As I said earlier, I wouldn’t have fancied them for even a point a month ago, but now, I can’t see Newcastle not winning this game (against Brighton and Hove Albion).

“The crowd will be right behind them, which is always the case at St. James’ Park, so I expect them to get maximum points in front of their own fans.”

Going on to predict what the future could have in store for Howe, Merson believes that Amanda Staveley’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will reward Howe with a summer war chest following what has so far been a thoroughly impressive start to life as Newcastle manager.

“Eddie Howe has done a great job since taking charge,” Merson added. “I think he’ll be kept at the club and backed adequately this summer once again after an impressive haul in the January transfer window.”