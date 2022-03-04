Ralf Rangnick in favour of Man United appointing two-time league-winning manager

Manchester United have begun their search for a permanent manager and according to recent reports, view both Paris-Saint Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax’s Erik ten Hag as two frontrunners.

In fact, so impressive has the latter candidate been that according to a recent report from 90min, interim boss Ralf Rangnick ‘supports’ the prospect of seeing ten Hag take the Old Trafford hot-seat.

United’s search for a new manager is set to intensify with Rangnick seemingly out of the running to take charge permanently.

Football director John Murtough confirmed that the club’s decision-makers had already begun the recruitment process.

Speaking to fans earlier this month, as quoted by Sky Sports, Murtough said: “We know that consistency is key as we strive for a top-four finish this season.

“I want to reiterate however that this is not the ultimate objective for Manchester United, and everyone at the club is focused on challenging for the top trophies.

“We are now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer, with the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles.”

Although some fans would love to see Pochettino take charge, ten Hag would be an equally good appointment – one many would argue a better appointment.

Ten Hag has already guided Ajax to two league titles, as well as a famous Champions League semi-final and is enjoying another impressive season this time out.

Ten Hag’s brand of football sees Ajax top of the Eredivisie table, two points clear of rivals PSV, but the most eye-catching stat is the side’s goal difference, which currently reads +64 (71 scored, just six conceded) – figures that would certainly translate well at Old Trafford.