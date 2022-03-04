Real Madrid enter race for star wanted by Premier League clubs

Real Madrid are interested in Victor Osimhen, who is also wanted by Newcastle and Manchester United.

MundoDeportivo have reported that Real Madrid are interested in acquiring Osimhen, and that Napoli are already looking for a replacement.

Newcastle and Manchester United have both been linked with the striker, according to Italian radio presenter Luca Cerchione, reported by Area Napoli.

Real Madrid currently have Karim Benzema as the main striker, playing in a 4-3-3, so Osimhen may not get immediate game time in Spain.

Manchester United light in the forward areas, especially for the future, with Edinson Cavani’s contract expiring and Cristiano Ronaldo recently turning 37. Osimhen, only 23-years-old, could be a long-term solution to United’s forward problems.

Newcastle United are looking to improve all areas of the pitch, and with recent billionaire investment, they are likely to offer higher wages than any club in Europe at the moment. If Osimhen is looking to chase the money, Newcastle might be the club to sign for.