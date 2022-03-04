Sky Sports reporters claims two Spurs stars aren’t liked ‘as people’

Tottenham Hotspur has not been massively successful when it comes to recruitment in recent seasons and according to recent claims, the Lilywhites have signed two players that are not very well-liked.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge, who has shockingly revealed that midfield duo Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele are two of the least popular figures in London.

“Lo Celso and Ndombele, they aren’t massively liked as people, as well as players at Tottenham,” Bridge told GiveMeSport.

Since joining the club in 2019 and 2020 for a combined cost of £72m, neither Lo Celso nor Ndombele has set the league alight and after scoring just 18 goals between them, it is no wonder Daniel Levy let them both leave on loan.

However, Bridge’s recent statement on the perception of both players will come as a big concern for fans who can probably expect to see both midfielders moved on permanently in the upcoming summer transfer window.