(Video) Danny Murphy slams West Ham for major January transfer failings

Former Premier League player turned pundit, Danny Murphy, has slammed West Ham for what turned out to be a hugely disappointing January transfer window.

After allowing former striker Sebastien Haller to join Ajax last year, the Hammers have so far failed to replace him, leaving Michail Antonio as their only attacking focal point.

MORE: Premier League chief responds to Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea sale + discusses broadcast contracts in Russia

Although heavily linked with a number of players in January, West Ham failed to finalise any big-name signings, with their only two additions coming in the form of youngsters Frederik Alves from Sunderland and Conor Coventry from Peterborough.

Speaking about the Hammers’ disappointing winter window, Murphy, who spoke on TalkSPORT on Thursday, gave a damning assessment and suggested the Londoners’ targets were so ambitious, they may as well have tried to sign PSG’s Lionel Messi.