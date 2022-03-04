West Ham believe they’re in driving seat to land FA Cup and Europa League winner

West Ham United are growing increasingly more confident that they will be able to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.

Lingard, 29, will be out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season and after enjoying a successful loan spell with the Hammers last season, remains a key target for David Moyes ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Despite seeing his playing time increase under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, Lingard has failed to agree to a contract extension with the Red Devils and now looks nailed on to leave Old Trafford.

MORE: Chelsea’s ten best signings under Roman Abramovich, featuring CL final hero Didier Drogba

Although the newly taken over Newcastle United are also understood to be keen on signing the United playmaker, according to a recent report from Claret and Hugh, the Hammers are firmly in the running to secure his signature too.

C&H’s report states: “David Moyes remains seriously keen to bring the player to the London Stadium and although Magpies director Amanda Staveley claims the player was keen to join Newcastle in the window that’s at odds with what he had told London Stadium sources.”

Since becoming a first-team regular all the way back in 2014, Lingard has gone on to feature in 228 senior matches, directly contributing to 56 goals along the way.

The 29-year-old’s two-decade-long spell at United has also seen him lift four major trophies, including the 2015-16 FA Cup and 2017-18 Europa League.