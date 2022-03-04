West Ham defender set to be axed for important Liverpool tie

West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks is in line to replace Ben Johnson for the Hammers’ next Premier League tie against Liverpool.

That’s according to recent reports which claim Johnson’s poor performance against Southampton in the FA Cup earlier this week has meant his place in David Moyes’ starting 11 has now come under threat.

West Ham was thumped 3-1 by Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints and have subsequently seen their FA Cup run come to a dramatic end.

Although most of West Ham’s squad performed poorly, Johnson was one player who had a particularly disappointing night at the office.

According to club insiders Claret and Hugh, Moyes is now considering benching Johnson for their away tie to Premier League title-chasers Liverpool with Fredericks set to return in place of the 23-year-old.

The Hammers’ tie against Liverpool on Saturday is scheduled to kick off at 5.30 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.