Arsenal and Newcastle keeping tabs on La Liga star

Arsenal and Newcastle are targeting Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri.

According to Fichajes, both Premier League are interested in the Moroccan attacker who has struggled most of this season due to injuries.

The 24-year-old managed 18 goals in 23 starts in La Liga last season, but injuries have prevented him from building on that this year. Newcastle and Arsenal are both interested in taking a risk on the striker, but Sevilla will demand in the region of €30million according to Fichajes.

Arsenal will be looking to sign a striker in the summer transfer window, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah’s contracts expiring. This would leave no first-team strikers in the squad, so you imagine one or two strikers will be coming to the Emirates next transfer window.

Newcastle are looking to spend big this summer, especially if they secure their Premier League status. Some players may have been cautious about joining in January, due to their league position. However, if they manage to stay in the league, the huge salaries Newcastle can offer may be too good to turn down for the likes of En-Nesyri.

