Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has said he never wants to leave the club.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Martinelli said: “If I can, I’ll stay here my whole life. I want to conquer things, as I said, I want to stay here and win titles, with these wonderful fans, my teammates.”

Despite not being heavily linked away from the club, it will be great news for Arsenal fans to hear a young player showing his commitment to the club. Martinelli has stepped up his game this season after injuries over the last few years and is now a regular first-team player at the club.

Martinelli may want to repay the faith in the club that took a chance on him, signing him from Ituano in Brazil. The Brazilian forward had multiple trials at Manchester United as a youngster, being rejected four times, reported The Athletic.

With United not willing to give him a chance in England, Martinelli owes a lot to Arsenal, who signed a relatively unknown player who was playing in Brazil’s second division.

Martinelli has started twelve Premier League games this season, scoring four and assisting two.