Chelsea fans risk wrath of Premier League following controversial Abramovich chant

In action against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, Chelsea is looking to continue their push to secure Champions League football.

Despite sitting pretty in third place on 51 points, four clear of Manchester United in fourth, although the Blues look nailed on to finish inside the league’s top four, away from the pitch, the Londoners face an uncertain future.

This week saw Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich confirm he is actively looking to sell the club due to the ongoing conflict between his native Russia and neighbouring country Ukraine.

With the multi-billionaire Russian tycoon set to end his 19-year-long reign at Stamford Bridge, fans have been left to wonder what the future may hold for their beloved Chelsea.

However, following the squad’s arrival at Turf Moor for this weekend’s latest tie against Sean Dyche’s Burnley, sections of the club’s away fans were reportedly heard singing a chant in support of Abramovich.

It is understandable why the club’s fans will be gutted at the prospect of seeing Abramovich leave the club – especially considering he has invested over £1bn into the playing squad, which has undoubtedly led to a trophy littered two decades.

However, given the nature of the current geopolitical crisis, Saturday’s chant is unlikely to be well received by the league’s decision-makers, especially considering how much they’ve done to show their unwavering support for Ukraine, which has included a re-branding in Ukrainian colours, as well as all clubs taking a moment to stand in solidarity pre-kick-off.