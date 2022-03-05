Chelsea midfielder wanted by Juventus could demand summer Serie A move

Ahead of owner Roman Abramovich’s impending sale, Chelsea is set to undergo a major transformation, both on the pitch, as well as off it.

Following the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the Blues’ Russian billionaire owner announced earlier this week (Chelsea FC) that he is actively looking to sell the London-based club – signalling an end to his 19-year-long reign at Stamford Bridge.

With the club now set for a change of ownership, when it comes to the playing squad’s stability, Blues fans will also be concerned.

Not only are defensive trio Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta all going to be out of contract at the end of the season, but according to recent reports, midfielder Jorginho, 30, also faces an uncertain future.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the 2020 Euros winner could be set for a return to Serie A with Juventus keen to bring him to Turin.

Jorginho has frequently seen his name linked with a move back to Italy’s top-flight.

Speaking about the prospect of seeing the 30-year-old return to his old stomping ground, four years after he left Napoli, agent Jorge Santos, who spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli last year (as quoted by Football Italia), said: “Football is dynamic and nothing can be ruled out.

“If Sarri returns to Napoli, he would make an attempt to take Jorginho back, he is perfect for his football, I can’t rule it out,” he added.

Jorginho converted two penalty kicks to help Chelsea seal victories against Tottenham and Sheffield United in their last two Premier League games. But would he be open to returning to Serie A?

“He has two years left in his contract and he is an Italy starter,” his agent claimed.

“However, with a good project, he would be open to coming back.”

Juventus are clearly in the market for a new midfielder but after struggling financially now appear to have turned their attention to targets who are either going to be out of contract this summer, or targets with very little time left on their deals – Jorginho, like Manchester United’s Paul Pogba fits this profile.

Adding an extra boost to the ‘Old Lady’s’ pursuit has not only been Jorginho’s agent’s comments but also the fact the Champions League holders are on the brink of a massive overhaul.

Should Abramovich’s successor struggle to unite the club, fans can probably expect to see several changes, not just to the establishment’s hierarchy, but also in the senior playing squad.

Since joining Chelsea back in 2016, Jorginho has gone on to feature in 175 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 31 goals along the way.