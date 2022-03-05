Chelsea star Armando Broja won’t leave the club for less than £58m

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea want £58m for Broja, who is currently on loan at Southampton.

Broja has been in excellent form whilst on the south coast, scoring nine goals so far this season. Southampton and Arsenal are interested in buying the striker, according to The Express.

Arsenal are in the market for a striker, most recently being linked with a move for Youssef En-Nesyri, reports Fichajes. With Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette out of contract in the summer. Mikel Arteta will be left short of options in his forward line.

Southampton’s record signing is just under £23m (as per Transfermarkt), so signing a player for more than double this, seems extremely unlikely. The Saints may look to sort a cheaper deal out with Chelsea, similar to the Tino Livramento deal.

Livramento signed for Southampton on a permanent transfer, but Chelsea have a buy-back clause in the contract. This allowed Southampton to sign him on a cheaper deal, as Chelsea knew they could buy him back if he progressed well.