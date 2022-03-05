Eddie Howe admits two Newcastle stars give him a problem

Eddie Howe admits that fitting Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin into his Newcastle team is proving difficult.

Ryan Fraser has started to find form under Howe, being nominated for Player of the Month in February. Howe has had to deploy Fraser on the right-hand side to fit in his star player, Saint-Maximin.

“I’ve used him more off the right here [speaking about Fraser] due to Maxi preferring that side too, so it’s a difficult one. I’ve said before that good players can play in multiple positions, and Ryan’s proved that.”

Both players prefer operating off the left-hand side of the pitch, but Fraser’s versatility has allowed Howe to get the best out of both players.

Saint-Maximin has been a key player for Newcastle over the last few years, so Fraser proving his ability on the opposite flank means Howe can utilise both their talents in the same starting eleven.

