Former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham has opened up on his time at Chelsea and on his current club Roma after scoring his 20th goal of the season.

Roma brought Abraham from Chelsea last summer in a deal said to worth around £34m, and the deal looks to be one hell of a catch for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Abraham scored his 20th goal of the season for the Italians with a well taken goal against Atalanta, a goal which brings the team to within three points of the top four and a place in the Champions League.

Speaking after the game, the Englishman opened up on his time at Chelsea, describing it as a “difficult moment in my career.”

Tammy Abraham after scoring his 19th goal this season: “I’m loving AS Roma – I give my best for this club, they trusted me in difficult moment of my career and lifted me up. I enjoy my time here, I feel like home”. ??????? #ASRoma €80m buy option for Chelsea is not valid this year. pic.twitter.com/SsvMeoP9iB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 5, 2022

The forward also took the time to thank his current club for trusting him and lifting him up when he needed it most.

The 24-year-old has an €80m buy back clause from Chelsea, but this does not activate until 2023, but at the rate he is going a number of top clubs will want to recruit him before then.

You can watch the full video of Abraham’s winning goal against Atalanta below.

Tammy Abraham strikes again for AS Roma! ? The Englishman scores his seventh goal in 2022, his 13th of the season in Serie A. He's on a roll in the Italian capital! ?? pic.twitter.com/GWJ5TDaopH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 5, 2022

Pictures from beIN Sports and BT Sport