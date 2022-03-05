Five strikers that West Ham can sign for free, including a Champions League winner

There are plenty of players available on a free transfer this summer, including five strikers that West Ham can target.

Andrea Belotti, Eddie Nketiah, Danny Welbeck, Danilo, and Champions League winner Divock Origi are all set to leave their clubs this summer, due to their contracts expiring.

West Ham only have one first-team striker at the club, Michail Antonio. The Jamaican international turns 32 this month, so signing a striker should be high on the agenda of David Moyes.

Origi, Danilo, and Nketiah are all under the age of 26, so will be good long-term options for the Hammers. Belotti and Welbeck however are 28 and 31 respectively.

Signing Welbeck doesn’t make an awful lot of sense due to his age and injury record and Belotti, although only 28, has started to pick up regular injuries which might see West Ham explore other options.