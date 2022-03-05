Juventus in talks with Raiola and considering £6.2m contract offer for Pogba

Juventus would like to bring Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba back to Turin and have stepped up their interest.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim the Italian giants are now in talks with super-agent Mino Raiola and would be prepared to pay Pogba as much as £6.2m-per year.

Pogba, 28, will be out of contract at United at the end of the season and despite playing an important role under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, has still offered the side no indication that he is prepared to extend his deal.

Failure to renew the 2018 World Cup winner’s deal would see him eligible to move clubs for free at the end of the current campaign – dealing a hefty commercial blow to the Red Devils, who paid as much as £94.5m to bring him back to Old Trafford in 2016 just four years after he joined Juventus for free.

Discussing what fans can expect to see from the 28-year-old for the remainder of the season, Rangnick, who spoke to the club’s official website, said: “I had a long conversation with him for more than an hour after the training session, a very good conversation. He committed himself until the end of the season.

“He explained to me that he wants to be the best possible Paul Pogba that he can be.”

Since rejoining the Red Devils nearly six years ago, Pogba has gone on to feature in 226 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 89 goals along the way.