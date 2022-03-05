Liverpool dealt blow in efforts to sign highly-rated midfielder

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their attempts to sign Jude Bellingham from Dortmund.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have previously contacted Dortmund in an effort to bring the 18-year-old back to England.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, Bellingham has decided he will still be plying his trade in Germany for next season, reported BILD (via Bulinews)

Bellingham is still extremely young, so bouncing between clubs at his age probably isn’t the best idea. If he’s playing regular football, including in the Champions League, staying at Dortmund is the best place for him to continue progressing.

Liverpool may be in the market for a midfielder, with James Milner’s contract expiring. Thiago, an unbelievable talent, hasn’t been the most reliable this season. The Spanish star has only started 10 Premier League games due to injury, so Jurgen Klopp being interested in a young, fit midfielder makes a lot of sense.

Bellingham has started 22 games in the league this season, with only goalkeeper Gregor Kobel starting more games.