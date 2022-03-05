Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign 18-year-old Toby Collyer from Brighton.

According to The Secret Scout, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, United have reached an agreement to sign the young midfielder from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Collyer, who was born in 2004, has captained England teams in the youth set up and is described as “talented” by The Secret Scout.

The young England international would add another high potential midfielder to the youth teams ranks, with the likes of Hannibal Mejbri and Zidane Iqbal already among the ranks of the under 23s.

Any reported fee for the transfer has not been disclosed, and Collyer’s current ability seems to be rated fairly highly as per Football Manager 22.

While a video game is by no means indicative of a players true ability, FM is generally considered one of the better rating systems for players in world football, and have given the 18-year-old relatively high values of 13 in both passing and tackling.

If we base the players profile off of this, it seems the United scouts see him as potentially having the ability to add steel to their midfield in the future, with transfermarkt also earmarking his position as a defensive midfielder.

However, it would be unfair to pile any extra pressure on him, and he should be allowed to develop at his own pace.