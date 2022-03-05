Manchester City have been dealt a blow in their race for the Premier League title, after an injury to Ruben Dias.

Dias failed to appear for the second half of Manchester City’s FA Cup tie against Peterborough United midweek, leaving fans questioning whether it was a decision to rest him or whether he had been injured.

During Pep Guardiola’s press conference on Friday, he confirmed City would be without Dias for between four and six weeks, a major blow ahead of a crucial period in the title race, as reported by Manchester City’s official website.

Guardiola is famous for his rotation system, constantly switching players every game which is helped by his wealth of quality in his squad. Dias however, is rarely one of those rotated, and only Ederson, Bernardo Silva, and Joao Cancelo have started more Premier League games than him this season.

Nathan Ake has also been ruled out injured, for the upcoming Manchester Derby on Sunday. This leaves just Aymeric Laporte and John Stones as available center-backs.

Interestingly, no player has a higher points per game for City (of those to have played more than five games) than John Stones, who averages 2.67 points per game. Hopefully, that is a little consolation for those worried about how Manchester City can do without the Portuguese center-back.