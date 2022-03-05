West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has admitted his desire to win trophies and play in the Champions League is urgent.

“It is urgent as possible. I feel like, not only for me, that’s for every young player as well,” Rice said about his desire to win trophies and play European Football, speaking to Standard Sport.

“Champions League is a big aim of mine and hopefully one day I can play in it and do well,” Rice added. Of course, playing in the Champions League and winning trophies with his current team West Ham is possible, however, some of the clubs who are in the hunt for him would make it a little easier for the England international.

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Rice, according to ESPN. Both sides are currently playing in the Champions League and Chelsea recently got to a cup final. West Ham are currently playing in the Europa League and are out of both domestic cup competitions.

Rice’s head may be turned in the summer, especially if The Hammers fail to qualify for the Champions League. It’s well known that the 23-year-old is a Chelsea fan, and was released by their academy as a kid.

Manchester United are desperate for a holding midfielder, with neither Scott McTominay nor Fred living up to expectations this season. Also, Paul Pogba’s contract is up in the summer, so United are lacking a lot of quality in Rice’s position.

Chelsea will be looking for a long-term replacement for Ngolo Kante. The Frenchman turns 31 this month and Rice is capable of playing the same role as Kante. He can play box-to-box, as well as dictate play from deep.