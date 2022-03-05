Manchester United are now favourites to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

According to Sport, Chelsea and Juventus have pulled out of the race for the French winger, leaving only Manchester United still targeting Dembele.

Dembele signed for Barcelona for £135.5m (as per BBC Sport), but has failed to fulfill his potential so far in Spain. After multiple injuries and poor performances, Barcelona may now look to cash in on the 24-year-old, after signing Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Dembele has started just five games in the league this season, and has started on the bench in four of the last five. Even when injury-free, Xavi clearly doesn’t see him as a starting player and may look to cash in on the Frenchman.

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho has recently come into form, but so far this season their wide men have failed to perform to their usual standards. Marcus Rashford has struggled, Anthony Elanga is still very young and the likes of Adam Diallo and Anthony Martial have been sent out on loan.

This leaves very little firepower in wide areas, so Ralf Rangnick may look to strengthen these areas. If United can get Dembele firing back to his best, it could turn out to be a fantastic signing.