Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has been the target of ‘away-day robbers’ who burgled his home whilst he played against Aston Villa.

According to The Sun, a gang of robbers stole more than £100,000 worth of clothes and jewellery from his £3million home. Manchester United were playing Aston Villa away at the time, meaning nobody was at the house whilst the incident occurred.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first time this sort of incident has happened. Due to the whole world knowing footballers are in a certain place at a certain time, it makes it very easy for criminals to target these players. Not only do they know their whereabouts, they know the extortionate wages they take home, which often leads to expensive jewellery and clothes that the burglars can help themselves to.

Victor Lindelof was also targeted around a similar time, whilst playing away to Brentford and this led to the club hiring a 24/7 security team to patrol the player’s houses. Unfortunately, it’s not possible for them to guard each house, without hiring individual security.

With all the money footballers earn, hiring security whilst they go to away games might be the only option they are left with. The club can’t be expected to hire security for each individual house, so the players must surely be thinking about organising their own protection.