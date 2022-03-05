Micah Richards has admitted one Newcastle man has proven him wrong this season

Micah Richards has admitted that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has proven him wrong this season.

Richards had concerns over Howe taking over at Newcastle, both on and off the pitch. Doubts over whether he could get results with this Newcastle team have been shot down, after a fantastic run of form which has seen them unbeaten in six games.

The Sky Sports and BBC pundit has also been impressed with the recruitment at St James Park, praising the instant impression some of the signings have made.

Richards wrote: “Top marks to Eddie Howe. I had concerns about Newcastle in January and wondered how he would get all those new signings into his team. The pressure of spending all that money — and getting immediate results — was huge.”