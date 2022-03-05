Newcastle claim 22-year-old wants to join them, despite him recently rejecting a move

Newcastle’s Amanda Staveley has claimed Sven Botman does want a move to Newcastle, however, he has chosen to join AC Milan.

According to Calciomercato, Botman received a fantastic offer from the North-East club, but has rejected it in favour of a move to Italy.

Speaking to The Athletic, Staveley said: “Some desperately wanted to come to us, like Sven (Botman), who still does very much and has talked very openly about that.”

Calciomercato believe that Botman will sign a 5-year-deal at Milan, earning around £2.9m a season.

Newcastle fans may be disappointed that Staveley announced he wants to come to the club, before a deal is done. If Botman does join Milan, fans at St James Park are going to be disheartened after getting their hopes up.